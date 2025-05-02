More than a Juke Box Hero: Lou Gramm’s top 5 songs

Lou Gramm fronted Foreigner during the peak of their career. Night after night Lou would deliver vocals that were equal parts raw power and pure emotion. Despite only being on 10 years worth of albums from the legendary band, Gramm is behind nearly all of their biggest hits.

Trying to narrow down his best work to just five songs is like Mick Jagger trying to choose his favorite kid – it’s nearly impossible and guaranteed to start fights...but hey, someone’s gotta do it!

Based on chart success, sheer iconic status, and what consistently pops up on “best of” lists (shoutout to Ultimate Classic Rock and the folks on Reddit for the intel), here’s my attempt at Lou Gramm’s Top 5:

1. “I Want to Know What Love Is”

Yeah, yeah, it’s the power ballad to end all power ballads, but come on. That song was a global, hitting #1 everywhere. Gramm’s vocals ache with desperation, backed by that massive gospel choir – it’s pure, unadulterated ’80s magic

2. “Waiting for a Girl Like You.”

This track practically lived at #2 on the charts for ten weeks straight. Gramm’s delivery makes you believe he’s really been waiting forever for that special someone. It’s the ultimate slow dance song, fight me.

3. “Juke Box Hero.”

This is pure rock storytelling. The build-up, the explosive chorus, Gramm absolutely belting it out about that kid hearing rock and roll for the first time – it’s an arena anthem for the ages. That one guitar chord...it gets you every time.

4. “Cold as Ice.”

That piano riff is instantly recognizable. It’s sassy, it’s sharp, and Gramm’s vocals have that perfect blend of swagger and accusation. It’s one of the songs that put Foreigner on the map, and it still slaps today.

5. “Midnight Blue”

Finally, we have to show some love for Lou’s solo career. While Foreigner was his main gig, he dropped some killer solo tracks, none bigger than Midnight Blue. This song was a massive Top 5 hit in its own right, proving Gramm could command the charts even without Mick Jones. It’s got that quintessential late-80s rock vibe and showcases his voice perfectly.

There you have it. Five slices of Lou Gramm greatness. Did I miss your favorite?

