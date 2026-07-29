Most Americans Are Choosing a Staycation This Summer

The traditional summer getaway is getting replaced by something much closer to home. A recent survey found that more than half of American workers are planning a “staycation summer,” largely because rising prices have made flights, hotels and family road trips harder to fit into the budget. Nearly two in five people are reducing what they spend on travel, while others are putting their extra money toward savings and everyday expenses.

Staying home does not necessarily mean spending an entire vacation catching up on chores. People are becoming tourists in their own cities, planning day trips, visiting local attractions and finally trying restaurants they usually pass on the way to work. The biggest challenge may be treating those days like a real vacation by turning off email, stepping away from the usual routine and resisting the urge to make every free afternoon productive.