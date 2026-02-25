Most Deceitful States: Where Americans Lie, Cheat, And Scam The Most

A new study is shining a spotlight on which states may be more prone to lying, cheating, and scamming — and Florida is near the top of the list. Researchers looked at fraud reports, identity theft rates, romance scam data, and even how often residents search online for topics related to cheating or lying. Nevada ranked No. 1 overall, with nearly 1 in 5 residents admitting to frequent lying and high romance-scam activity. Rhode Island followed at No. 2, with about 40% of residents saying they lie often.

Florida came in at No. 3 nationwide and stood out for a major reason: it led the country in fraud and identity theft reports. While Arizona recorded the highest financial losses from romance scams — totaling about $53.7 million in one year — Florida’s volume of reported cases pushed it near the top overall. On the flip side, the study found North Dakota, Montana, and South Dakota to be the most trustworthy states. For Floridians, it’s a reminder to stay alert and protect personal information in an increasingly digital world.