The most educated US states...Florida isn’t one of them.

Florida may not top the list of the most educated states in America, but it’s holding its own. A new analysis of U.S. Census data found that 35.8% of Florida adults age 25 and older have a bachelor’s degree or higher, placing the Sunshine State squarely in the middle of the pack nationally. One area where Florida stood out, however, was associate degrees — ranking among the top 10 states for adults with two-year degrees, showing there’s more than one path to education and career success.

The rankings were led by states like Massachusetts, Colorado, and Vermont, where nearly half of adults hold at least a bachelor’s degree. But Florida’s strong population growth, expanding job market, and growing network of colleges and universities continue to attract students and professionals from across the country. As more people move to the state for work and lifestyle opportunities, Florida’s educational profile is likely to keep evolving right alongside its booming economy.