MUST WATCH: Kayaker Survives Being Swallowed By Humpback Whale

By Justin Cousart
Whale
Whale FILE PHOTO: A humpback whale breached and landed on a boat. (NICOLAS FARAMAZ/Nicolas Faramaz - stock.adobe.co)
By Justin Cousart

A kayaker survived being swallowed up by a humpback whale.

Adrian Simancas was off the coast of Chile, in the Strait of Magellan, when it surfaced and gobbled up his yellow boat. His father, who was nearby in another kayak, caught the incident on camera.

Adrian thought he “was dead. I thought it had eaten me, that it had swallowed me.”

Luckily, the whale released him after a few seconds and the camera captured his father telling him “stay calm, stay calm”. The 24-year-old kayaker said he was still worried he could die in the freezing waters.

The father and son both managed to get to shore safely.

