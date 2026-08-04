Need a job? St. Johns County offering $5k signing bonuses for bus drivers

School starts next week and at least one local school district desperately needs bus drivers... they’re so desperate that they’re offering huge signing bonuses.

According to news reports, St. Johns County is short by 70 bus drivers! So, with the beginning of the school year imminent, the district is offering $5,000 signing bonuses for those willing to drive.

As it stands, the district operates 325 buses but has only about 275 drivers to navigate 3,600 bus stops. That means drivers doing double or even triple runs and possible delays in transporting students.

If you need a job or know someone who does... let them know.