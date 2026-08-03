Events: Final weekend before school starts offers last chance for summer fun

Jacksonville, Fl — This will be the last weekend of summer vacation before our area public schools return to the classroom. Jaguars fans have multiple opportunities to see the team during training camp.
Local artisans display their wares at the First Wednesday Art Walk, Riverside Art Walk and Beaches Green Market.
And the summer Jacksonville Rock Orchestra series continues at the Florida Theatre with the music of David Bowie.
Here is a full rundown of events by day:
Monday, August 3:
Jaguars Training Camp - First day in pads - 8:30 am - Miller Electric Center
Wednesday, August 5:
Downtown First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park
Friday, August 7:
Jaguars Training Camp - Mock Game - Miller Electric Center
Jacksonville Waves vs. Greensboro Groove - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Stephen Wilson Jr. - Gary The Torch Tour - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
First Fridays at Friendship Fountain - 6:00 pm
Stage to Screen: Stop Making Sense | A Talking Heads Film, presented by Friends of Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - 7:30 pm
Jax Beach Summer Fest - 7:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion
Emo Night at Decca Live - 10:00 pm
Saturday, August 8:
Spirit Fest - 10:00 am - Duval Hall
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Riverside Arts Market National Farmers Market Week - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Jax Beach Summer Fest - 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion
Jacksonville Waves vs. Greensboro Groove - 4:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
The Fray with special guests Dashboard Confessional and Colony House - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jacksonville Rock Orchestra | The Music of David Bowie - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Stage to Screen: Stop Making Sense | A Talking Heads Film, presented by Friends of Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - 7:30 pm
Boogie T at Decca Live - 10:00 pm
Sunday, August 9:
Jax Beach Summer Fest - 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion
Jaguars Training Camp - Stadium of the Future Day - Miller Electric Center