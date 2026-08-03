Events: Final weekend before school starts offers last chance for summer fun

Jacksonville, Fl — This will be the last weekend of summer vacation before our area public schools return to the classroom. Jaguars fans have multiple opportunities to see the team during training camp.

Local artisans display their wares at the First Wednesday Art Walk, Riverside Art Walk and Beaches Green Market.

And the summer Jacksonville Rock Orchestra series continues at the Florida Theatre with the music of David Bowie.

Here is a full rundown of events by day:

Monday, August 3:

Jaguars Training Camp - First day in pads - 8:30 am - Miller Electric Center

Wednesday, August 5:

Downtown First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Friday, August 7:

Jaguars Training Camp - Mock Game - Miller Electric Center

Jacksonville Waves vs. Greensboro Groove - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Stephen Wilson Jr. - Gary The Torch Tour - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

First Fridays at Friendship Fountain - 6:00 pm

Stage to Screen: Stop Making Sense | A Talking Heads Film, presented by Friends of Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - 7:30 pm

Jax Beach Summer Fest - 7:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion

Emo Night at Decca Live - 10:00 pm

Saturday, August 8:

Spirit Fest - 10:00 am - Duval Hall

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market National Farmers Market Week - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Jax Beach Summer Fest - 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion

Jacksonville Waves vs. Greensboro Groove - 4:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

The Fray with special guests Dashboard Confessional and Colony House - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Rock Orchestra | The Music of David Bowie - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Stage to Screen: Stop Making Sense | A Talking Heads Film, presented by Friends of Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - 7:30 pm

Boogie T at Decca Live - 10:00 pm

Sunday, August 9:

Jax Beach Summer Fest - 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion

Jaguars Training Camp - Stadium of the Future Day - Miller Electric Center

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