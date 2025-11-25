A New Thanksgiving Tradition? KFC Rolls Out Limited-Edition Gravy Flights

KFC is hoping you’ll be willing to have chicken instead of turkey this Thanksgiving with their new Extra Crispy Festive Feast:

The Extra Crispy Festive Feast is $25.



📝You can purchase the new gravy flight for $1.99 separate from the feast.



💲Festive Pot Pies are now only $4.99 until Black Friday.



📍Get this offer now at participating KFC locations nationwide for a limited time.



For $25, you get eight pieces of chicken, two sides of mashed potatoes, four biscuits, and three types of gravy.

Your three gravy choices are brown, white peppercorn, and a new one called southwest cheddar.