A New Thanksgiving Tradition? KFC Rolls Out Limited-Edition Gravy Flights

By Cait
A close up of fried chicken on a plate and a drink with Colonel Sanders' face on it on a red tray in a KFC. (Stacker/Stacker)
KFC is hoping you’ll be willing to have chicken instead of turkey this Thanksgiving with their new Extra Crispy Festive Feast:

For $25, you get eight pieces of chicken, two sides of mashed potatoes, four biscuits, and three types of gravy.

Your three gravy choices are brown, white peppercorn, and a new one called southwest cheddar.

