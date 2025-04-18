The Office cast confesses: what they really did at their desks (spoiler: it’s not work)

Ever watch The Office and wonder what Phyllis, Stanley, or Kevin were actually doing at their desks during those long, awkward silences or while Michael Scott was having another meltdown?

Were they diligently inputting sales data? Crafting TPS reports?

Nope. Turns out, they were probably shopping online or checking their fantasy football scores, just like the rest of us degenerates pretending to work.

Thanks to recent revelations from the cast themselves, highlighted in People magazine and a Today Show segment, the truth is out.

Filming those background scenes, where they had to look convincingly busy for hours on end, involved some serious creativity in the art of slacking off. Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly) admitted that she became quite the online shopper, mastering the skill of browsing virtual aisles while maintaining that perfect receptionist poker face.

Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), queen of the cats and condescension, apparently shared Pam’s passion for online retail therapy. They were probably comparing deals on beet-themed sweaters between takes.

And what about the accounting department? Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone) confessed to spending a significant amount of time managing his fantasy football team. Suddenly, Kevin spilling chili makes a lot more sense – he was probably distracted by a last-minute waiver wire pickup.

Honestly, knowing this just makes the show even more relatable and hilarious. They weren’t just acting like bored office workers; they were bored office workers finding ways to kill time!

It’s a testament to their talent that they could look so engaged (or appropriately disengaged) while secretly managing spreadsheets of a different kind. Makes you wonder what Stanley was really doing during those crossword puzzles...