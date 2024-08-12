Olympics Closing Ceremony rundown... Tom Cruise’s big stunt impressed

The Olympics are over, and they went out with a bang.

The Closing Ceremony ended with a hand-off from Paris to Los Angeles, where the 2028 games will be held.

First, the Olympic flag was handed to L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, who was accompanied by Simone Biles. Then H.E.R. sang the national anthem and CRUSHED it.

Who other than the GOAT Simone Biles to receive the flag for the handoff of LA 2028! ⭐️ #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/z4sZHo8ukE — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 12, 2024

The national anthem of the United States of America performed by H.E.R. 🇺🇸#ParisOlympics | #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/9SYsPfKUvM — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 11, 2024





Then it was time for Tom Cruise’s big stunt. He was lowered from the roof of the stadium by a cable and took the flag.

This is the MOST Tom Cruise that Tom Cruise has ever Tom Cruised. pic.twitter.com/r5ho9xaVsd — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 12, 2024





He mounted it on the back of a motorcycle and rode it out of the stadium . . . through the streets of France and right into a cargo plane.





Then came the pre-recorded part of the stunt: Tom parachuted out of the plane to the Hollywood sign, which was modified to display the Olympic rings.





Then some past Olympians did a relay with the flag . . . by bicycle, on foot, and on a skateboard . . . until it ended up at a beachside stage where the Red Hot Chili Peppers played “Can’t Stop”.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers on the beaches of Los Angeles! 🌶️



We can't stop thinking about LA28.🤩 pic.twitter.com/vg5n0Y8lec — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 12, 2024





Then they cut to Billie Eilish, who performed “Birds of a Feather”. She was followed by Snoop Dogg doing “Drop It Like It’s Hot”, then he finished with “The Next Episode”, accompanied by Dr. Dre.

STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING AND WATCH SNOOP DOGG PERFORM IN LOS ANGELES! 😎🌴 pic.twitter.com/psloYLGKQn — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 12, 2024





The broadcast then shifted back to the Stade de France, where French singer Yseult sang “My Way”.

Cue the fireworks, and that was a wrap.