Olympics Closing Ceremony rundown... Tom Cruise’s big stunt impressed

PHOTOS: Paris Olympics closing ceremony Tom Cruise is lowered into the stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) (Martin Meissner/AP)

The Olympics are over, and they went out with a bang.

The Closing Ceremony ended with a hand-off from Paris to Los Angeles, where the 2028 games will be held.

First, the Olympic flag was handed to L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, who was accompanied by Simone Biles.  Then H.E.R. sang the national anthem and CRUSHED it.


Then it was time for Tom Cruise’s big stunt.  He was lowered from the roof of the stadium by a cable and took the flag.


He mounted it on the back of a motorcycle and rode it out of the stadium . . . through the streets of France and right into a cargo plane.


Then came the pre-recorded part of the stunt:  Tom parachuted out of the plane to the Hollywood sign, which was modified to display the Olympic rings.


Then some past Olympians did a relay with the flag . . . by bicycle, on foot, and on a skateboard . . . until it ended up at a beachside stage where the Red Hot Chili Peppers played Can’t Stop”.


Then they cut to Billie Eilish, who performed “Birds of a Feather”.  She was followed by Snoop Dogg doing Drop It Like It’s Hot, then he finished with The Next Episode”, accompanied by Dr. Dre.


The broadcast then shifted back to the Stade de France, where French singer Yseult sang My Way.

Cue the fireworks, and that was a wrap.

