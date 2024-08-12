Olympics Closing Ceremony rundown... Tom Cruise’s big stunt impressed

The Olympics are over, and they went out with a bang.
The Closing Ceremony ended with a hand-off from Paris to Los Angeles, where the 2028 games will be held.
First, the Olympic flag was handed to L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, who was accompanied by Simone Biles. Then H.E.R. sang the national anthem and CRUSHED it.
Who other than the GOAT Simone Biles to receive the flag for the handoff of LA 2028! ⭐️ #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/z4sZHo8ukE— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 12, 2024
The national anthem of the United States of America performed by H.E.R. 🇺🇸#ParisOlympics | #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/9SYsPfKUvM— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 11, 2024
Then it was time for Tom Cruise’s big stunt. He was lowered from the roof of the stadium by a cable and took the flag.
This is the MOST Tom Cruise that Tom Cruise has ever Tom Cruised. pic.twitter.com/r5ho9xaVsd— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 12, 2024
He mounted it on the back of a motorcycle and rode it out of the stadium . . . through the streets of France and right into a cargo plane.
When one ceremony closes, the next begins. @TomCruise pic.twitter.com/rPS58Lwcxu— LA28 (@LA28) August 11, 2024
Then came the pre-recorded part of the stunt: Tom parachuted out of the plane to the Hollywood sign, which was modified to display the Olympic rings.
Olympic Games, welcome back to Los Angeles. @TomCruise | #NextUpLA28 pic.twitter.com/iSIxPEHzMc— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 12, 2024
Then some past Olympians did a relay with the flag . . . by bicycle, on foot, and on a skateboard . . . until it ended up at a beachside stage where the Red Hot Chili Peppers played “Can’t Stop”.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers on the beaches of Los Angeles! 🌶️— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 12, 2024
We can't stop thinking about LA28.🤩 pic.twitter.com/vg5n0Y8lec
Then they cut to Billie Eilish, who performed “Birds of a Feather”. She was followed by Snoop Dogg doing “Drop It Like It’s Hot”, then he finished with “The Next Episode”, accompanied by Dr. Dre.
Billie Eilish. Our L.A. jewel. 💚 #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/zDiPxsTRYJ— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 12, 2024
STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING AND WATCH SNOOP DOGG PERFORM IN LOS ANGELES! 😎🌴 pic.twitter.com/psloYLGKQn— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 12, 2024
The broadcast then shifted back to the Stade de France, where French singer Yseult sang “My Way”.
Cue the fireworks, and that was a wrap.
What a magical night at the #ClosingCeremony! #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/W1FFSQ1zYc— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 12, 2024