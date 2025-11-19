Paws & Claus: Holiday Pet Photos at The Avenues Mall on November 23

It’s that time of year where everyone gets their picture with Santa either for Christmas cards or just classic memories but why should your furry friend be left out of the fun!?

The Avenues Mall is hosting pet photos with Santa for ONE DAY ONLY: Sunday, November 23 from 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Bring your pets to pose with Santa located in Center Court. Photos will be available for purchase at this event as well.

Reservations are not required for this event but are encouraged and you can do so here.

Don’t forget, your family (pets excluded) can also get their photos with Santa every day through Christmas Eve and reservations are required for that.