People Who Had This Embarrassing Habit In Elementary School Were Actually The Smartest Ones

A new study says that kids who used their fingers to do math in elementary school — something many were teased for — were actually on the smarter side.

Researchers tracked kids from ages 4 to 7 and found that the ones who counted on their fingers early on ended up doing better at addition later.

The key was that they used their fingers at first, then gradually stopped by around age 7. Those kids showed the strongest math skills overall.

So if you were a “finger counter” in class, the study says that wasn’t a bad habit at all — it was actually a sign you were learning faster than people thought.