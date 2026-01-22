The Players Championship welcomes Ludacris to headline the Military Appreciation Day concert

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Multi-Platinum recording artist and three-time GRAMMY® award winner Ludacris will headline THE PLAYERS’ Military Appreciation Day concert on Tuesday, March 10, taking the stage on the iconic Island Green at TPC Sawgrass for an evening celebrating local service members.

The hip-hop superstar best known for his chart-topping hits such as “Stand Up,” “Get Back” and “Rollout” brings more than two decades of music and film success to the event. Ludacris has a long history of supporting charitable causes, aligning with the event’s focus on community and service.

Ludacris shared, “I’m ready to stand up on the iconic 17th hole—the stage will be epic and the energy will be electric. Join me to kick off the best week of the year in Ponte Vedra Beach.”

Ludacris follows a long list of notable artists who have performed The Players Military Appreciation Concert:

2025: Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis 2023: Riley Green

Riley Green 2022: Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini 2020: The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers 2019: Jon Pardi

Jon Pardi 2018: Luke Combs

Luke Combs 2017: Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt 2016: Toby Keith

Toby Keith 2015: Big & Rich

Big & Rich 2014: Jake Owen

Jake Owen 2013: Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley 2012: Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan 2011: Darius Rucker

Darius Rucker 2010: Tim McGraw

The Military Appreciation Day Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. on the Island Green 17th Hole. The performance will be family‑friendly and suitable for audiences of all ages and under THE PLAYERS’ youth policy, two children ages 15 and under may attend free with each ticketed adult.

Admission to Ludacris’ concert is free with the purchase of Tuesday tickets, which are available for purchase at THEPLAYERS.com/tickets.

Parking passes are not included and must be purchased separately.