The Powerball Jackpot Hits $1.7 Billion: Here’s What You Could Buy

With the Powerball jackpot soaring to a mind-blowing $1.7 billion, your imagination is the only limit. After Uncle Sam takes his cut, you’d still walk away with over $700 million in cash—enough to buy nearly anything you’ve ever dreamed of. Here’s a look at what that kind of money could get you, from the outrageously extravagant to the hilariously excessive.

💎 The Ultra-Luxury Splurges

A Private Island – You could buy your very own tropical paradise like Rangyai Island in Thailand for around $160 million , and still have plenty left to stock it with luxury villas.

– You could buy your very own tropical paradise like for around , and still have plenty left to stock it with luxury villas. A Fleet of Supercars – Imagine owning 50 Bugatti Chirons at roughly $3 million each , totaling $150 million.

– Imagine owning at roughly , totaling $150 million. The Most Expensive House in America – “The One” in Bel Air sold for $141 million . You could grab it and renovate it without blinking.

– “The One” in Bel Air sold for . You could grab it renovate it without blinking. A Mega Yacht – Jeff Bezos’ yacht, Koru, cost an estimated $500 million. You could buy one just to outshine him.

😂 Ridiculous Amounts of Everyday Stuff

McDonald’s McChickens – At $2.99 each, you could buy 233 million McChickens , enough to feed nearly every person in the U.S. for a day.

– At $2.99 each, you could buy , enough to feed nearly every person in the U.S. for a day. Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes – At $6 a pop, you’d have 116 million PSLs , making you the king of autumn.

– At $6 a pop, you’d have , making you the king of autumn. Rolls of Toilet Paper – At $1 per roll, you could buy 700 million rolls , more than enough to ride out the next pandemic panic-buying spree.

– At $1 per roll, you could buy , more than enough to ride out the next pandemic panic-buying spree. Concert Tickets – Taylor Swift tickets averaging $500? That’s 1.4 million tickets, basically your own private Eras Tour.

Whether you want to live like a billionaire, buy up every Pumpkin Spice Latte in sight, or secure lifetime bragging rights with your own island, a $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot means you could do it all—and still have money left to spare.

Would you go for the mega yacht, or 233 million McChickens?