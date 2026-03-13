Publix Bakery Just Ranked #1 — And Jacksonville Has Plenty of Them

If you live in Jacksonville, you already know the feeling: you run into a Publix for one thing and somehow leave with a slice of cake, cookies, or a box of those famous sprinkle sugar cookies. Turns out, the rest of the country is starting to catch on. A new ranking of the best bakeries in America, based on recommendations from professional chefs, placed Publix at the very top — beating out boutique bakeries and specialty pastry shops. (Eat This Not That)

According to chefs interviewed for the ranking, Publix’s bakery has become iconic in the Southeast, especially for its cakes and signature buttercream frosting. One chef noted that for many people who grew up in Florida, birthday celebrations and Publix cakes go hand in hand, with the chain’s buttercream often considered the “gold standard” for grocery store frosting. (Eat This Not That)

That’s great news for us, because Jacksonville is packed with Publix locations — meaning some of the best bakery treats in America might be just a few minutes away. Whether it’s a custom birthday cake, a fresh loaf of bread, or a quick dessert run, it’s another reminder that in the 904, great baked goods are never far from home.