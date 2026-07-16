Reese’s Pieces Gets a Crunchy Cookie Makeover After a Decade!

Reese’s Pieces is getting its biggest update in a decade!

The Hershey Company has announced Reese’s Pieces with Chocolate Cookie, the first new U.S. addition to the Reese’s Pieces lineup in 10 years.

The new candy combines the classic peanut butter flavor fans know with a crispy chocolate cookie center, all wrapped in the brand’s signature candy shell.

The new treat is designed to add more crunch and texture while keeping the familiar Reese’s taste. It will arrive in stores nationwide beginning July 17, with online sales through Hershey’s website starting July 25.

NOTE: A king-size version is expected later this year.

The last major U.S. innovation for Reese’s Pieces came in 2016 with the launch of the Reese’s Pieces Peanut Butter Cup. Since then, the candy has remained largely unchanged.

The latest addition joins a growing lineup of new Reese’s products as Hershey continues to introduce fresh twists on its classic peanut butter and chocolate favorites.