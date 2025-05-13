REINCARNATED: The legendary CBGB returns as a music festival and the lineup is insane

The legendary punk club CBGB closed in 2006, but it has been resurrected in a new form - and this comeback packs some punch!

Gormandizers welcome. Meet us Under the K Bridge September 27th for 3 stages of everything you love, one day only.... Posted by CBGB & OMFUG on Monday, May 12, 2025

Now, before you start planning a pilgrimage to 315 Bowery, pump the brakes. The club itself isn’t reopening, but its gloriously grimy spirit is being reborn as a massive music festival this September 27th, 2025, right under the K Bridge Park in Brooklyn.

And the lineup? Oh, it’s a beautiful, noisy mess of punk rock royalty and modern-day hell-raisers.

Iggy Pop and Jack White to Headline CBGB Festivalhttps://t.co/uWPHEl7IxH pic.twitter.com/b8T1ehCfTG — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 13, 2025

According to the folks at Consequence and the official CBGB Fest site, the headliners alone are enough to make your inner punk kid (or your actual punk kid, no judgment) lose their mind. We’re talking the Godfather of Punk himself, Iggy Pop, doing his first NYC show in over a decade! Then you’ve got the ever-eclectic Jack White bringing his brand of rock and roll wizardry. And if that wasn’t enough to make you dig out your old leather jacket, they’ve somehow resurrected the Sex Pistols (featuring Frank Carter) for this shindig. My God.

But wait, there’s more! The bill is stacked with absolute legends and some killer newer acts. We’re talking Johnny Marr (The Smiths!), The Damned, Lunachicks, Marky Ramone, Melvins, Gorilla Biscuits, Murphy’s Law, Cro-Mags, and a whole host of current punk torchbearers like The Linda Lindas, Lambrini Girls, and Scowl. Twenty-one bands across three stages! It’s like a punk rock history lesson and a glimpse into its snarling future, all crammed into one chaotic day. They’re even promising immersive CBGB installations, including the famous bar and stage from the original club. Be still my black heart.

CBGB might be gone, but its spirit is clearly ready to start a mosh pit in Brooklyn.

©2025 Cox Media Group