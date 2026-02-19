Roaring Back to Life: Dinosauria Returns to Jacksonville Zoo

Get ready to transport yourself back to the prehistoric ages as Dinosauria is back at the Jacksonville Zoo, this time bigger and bolder:

Starting in March, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily, explorers of all ages are welcome to journey back in time and come face-to-face with more than 40 life-size dinosaurs.

Get up close with the mighty T-Rex, feel small while marveling at the towering Brachiosaurus and don’t miss the fossil experiences you’ll encounter along the way!

NOTE: Admission to Dinosauria is included in Total Experience tickets.