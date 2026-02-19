Entertainment

Roaring Back to Life: Dinosauria Returns to Jacksonville Zoo

By Cait
(Woodland Park Zoo)
Get ready to transport yourself back to the prehistoric ages as Dinosauria is back at the Jacksonville Zoo, this time bigger and bolder:

Starting in March, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily, explorers of all ages are welcome to journey back in time and come face-to-face with more than 40 life-size dinosaurs.

Get up close with the mighty T-Rex, feel small while marveling at the towering Brachiosaurus and don’t miss the fossil experiences you’ll encounter along the way!

NOTE: Admission to Dinosauria is included in Total Experience tickets.

