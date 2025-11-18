School Resource Officers Give Out “Tickets” To Students For Using Phrase “6-7”

School Resource Officers have started to give “tickets” to elementary school students in Tippecanoe County, Indiana for using the phrase “6-7”.

In a video shared on Facebook, officers are seen telling the students the phrase “6-7” is now illegal to use. Several students continued to use the phrase though and showed off their fake tickets throughout the video.

The officers did say the phrase can be used when it comes to math problems and when talking about someone’s age.

They said the ordinance was passed to also help keep students sane during this time.