Scientists Accidentally Made Beer A Little Healthier 🍻

Beer lovers, listen up. Scientists in Japan tinkered with a single gene in brewer’s yeast and stumbled onto something wild: a strain that pumps out way more of a natural compound linked to fighting fatigue and boosting the immune system. Basically, science may have accidentally invented a beer with benefits.

Here’s the kicker: this fancy new yeast ferments exactly like regular yeast, so no weird taste, no flat pours, no side effects on your Friday night. And since researchers didn’t use any genetic engineering, just some clever chemical tweaking, this could technically pass as a non-GMO brew.

Don’t go trading in your multivitamin for a six-pack just yet, though. The amount of that fatigue-fighting compound is still way below what you’d get from an actual supplement. But hey, if science keeps heading in this direction, “doctor’s orders” might someday mean something totally different.