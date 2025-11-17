Entertainment

Seeing Wicked For Good? Try the DRIPS by Pepsi Limited Edition Drinks only at Regal Theatres 🥤

By Cait
DRIPS by Pepsi
Fans get to catch Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo back in their leading roles of Glinda and Elphaba in the new Wicked For Good film coming out Friday, November 21:

To add to the magic, all Florida Regal Theatres are giving fans the chance to taste the magical world of Oz with two new DRIPS by Pepsi drinks for a limited time:

DRIPS by Pepsi is a crafted beverage line featuring iconic PepsiCo products with delicious mix-ins, giving fans more ways to enjoy their favorite brands while tapping into the trend of customized beverages.

Channel your inner Glinda with the Tropicana® Lemonade Good Witch Swirl: Tropicana® Lemonade and watermelon over dark cherry boba, finished with a swirl of edible glitter—for fans who want a dash of sparkle in every sip.

Your taste buds will be channeling Elphaba when you drink the Mountain Dew® Emerald Mischief: Mountain Dew® with a Granny Smith apple twist over sour apple boba, garnished with sour watermelon candies—perfect for those who dare to stir a little mischief.

These limited-edition DRIPS by Pepsi™ flavors, available while supplies last, join the existing beverage line-up including Pepsi® Cherry Boba Burst, STARRY® Dragon Fruit Blast, and Tropicana® Cotton Candy Lemonade. DRIPS by Pepsi™ retails for $7.99 for 16 oz beverages.

