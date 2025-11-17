Seeing Wicked For Good? Try the DRIPS by Pepsi Limited Edition Drinks only at Regal Theatres 🥤

Fans get to catch Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo back in their leading roles of Glinda and Elphaba in the new Wicked For Good film coming out Friday, November 21:

To add to the magic, all Florida Regal Theatres are giving fans the chance to taste the magical world of Oz with two new DRIPS by Pepsi drinks for a limited time:

DRIPS by Pepsi is a crafted beverage line featuring iconic PepsiCo products with delicious mix-ins, giving fans more ways to enjoy their favorite brands while tapping into the trend of customized beverages.

Channel your inner Glinda with the Tropicana® Lemonade Good Witch Swirl: Tropicana® Lemonade and watermelon over dark cherry boba, finished with a swirl of edible glitter—for fans who want a dash of sparkle in every sip.

Your taste buds will be channeling Elphaba when you drink the Mountain Dew® Emerald Mischief: Mountain Dew® with a Granny Smith apple twist over sour apple boba, garnished with sour watermelon candies—perfect for those who dare to stir a little mischief.

These limited-edition DRIPS by Pepsi™ flavors, available while supplies last, join the existing beverage line-up including Pepsi® Cherry Boba Burst, STARRY® Dragon Fruit Blast, and Tropicana® Cotton Candy Lemonade. DRIPS by Pepsi™ retails for $7.99 for 16 oz beverages.