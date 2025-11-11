From service to sunshine: Florida is a top state for veterans!

It’s no secret to most veterans of the US Armed Forces: if you’re looking for a place where the sun shines as bright as your future, where the support is strong, and the vibes are just right, Florida might just be calling your name.

Recently, the people at WalletHub did an extensive deep dive into the top 100 populated cities in America. They were on the hunt to find the best city for veterans. They looked at categories like the size of the veteran population, how many businesses they own, and how many job opportunities they have, is veteran unemployment high, and housing affordability, amongst others.

So, where does Florida stand in the grand scheme of “Awesome Places for Vets to Hang Their Hats”? Spoiler alert: we’re crushing it! Several Florida cities landed in the top 20 nationally!

Tampa (#2)

Orlando (#7)

St. Pete (#8)

Miami (#13)

Jacksonville (#18)

One of the things we do to show Vets our appreciation for their service, is hooking them up with deals and freebies! Keep your eyes peeled for those awesome lists from places like the Military Times – consider it your intel brief for maximizing those well-deserved perks on November 11th.

Beyond scoring a free meal, there are some amazing organizations out there doing incredible work to support our veteran community. If you’ve got a little extra in your war chest, consider tossing some love to these guys:

And honestly, there are so many other fantastic charities dedicated to our heroes. A quick search at Charity Navigator will show you a ton of ways to give back!

To all of our veterans, thank you!