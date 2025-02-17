Shad Khan’s KISMET Yacht Available for RENT?!

It’s true you can r̶e̶n̶t̶... charter Shad Khan’s new KISMET yacht if you have the funds! Exclusive charted through Cecil Wright for 3 MILLION EROS a week! If you’re looking to experience unparalleled opulence on the water, renting the Jacksonville Jaguars’ owner Shad Khan’s luxury yacht, Kismet, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This 400-foot masterpiece, built by the prestigious Lürssen shipyard, offers guests a blend of lavish design and world-class amenities.

Kismet features eight stunning cabins, accommodating up to 12 guests, making it perfect for private getaways or corporate events. Guests will enjoy everything from a Balinese-inspired spa with a hammam and cryotherapy chamber to a fully-equipped gym, yoga studio, and multiple water sports toys.

Check out some pictures from inside KISMET:

