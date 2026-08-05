Sing, Dance, and Slay: ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Experience Heads to the Florida Theatre 🎤

If you’ve had the K-Pop Demon Hunters soundtrack on repeat (don’t worry, I get it), here’s your chance to step into the action. Fans of the hit franchise are getting a one-night-only experience in Jacksonville that’s packed with music, dancing, and plenty of K-pop energy.

The Florida Theatre is hosting Moonlight Goddesses: A K-Pop Experience on Saturday, August 22 at 6 p.m., inspired by the colorful world of K-Pop Demon Hunters.

The all-ages event promises an interactive evening where fans can sing along, dance, and celebrate everything they love about the franchise. The experience combines K-pop music, pop culture, and interactive entertainment into one family-friendly event designed for fans of all ages.

Whether you’re bringing your friends, family, or your fellow K-pop fanatics, it’s shaping up to be a fun night to show off your dance moves and fandom with tickets on sale now.

If you’re ready to experience a night inspired by K-Pop Demon Hunters, be sure to grab your seats before they sell out.