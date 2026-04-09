Skelly Season Comes Early with Home Depot’s Halfway Halloween Sale 👻

Attention all horror fans!!!! Halloween is SIX MONTHS AWAY and Home Depot is celebrating with the resurrection of their annual Halfway to Halloween sale:
Shoppers can check out a selection of Home Depot’s popular Halloween decorations while supplies last.
NOTE: all items have a limit of one per order.
This year’s Halfway to Halloween drop includes 14 props - some new for 2026 and some returning spooky hits:
- 5-foot Grave & Bones Animated LED Hearse ($399), a carriage with a sound-activated skeleton driver and LED lanterns.
- 9-foot Grave & Bones Giant-Sized LED T-Rex ($399) with light-up eyes and a motion-activated roar.
- 7-foot Wicked Woods Animated LED App Controlled Lethal Lily ($299) animatronic witch with a customizable RGB lantern. Users can speak through the animatronic and record messages for it to play via the Decor Pro app.
- 8.5-foot Grave & Bones Giant-Sized Animated LED Knight Frostbane ($399), a light-up headless horseman.
- 6.5-foot Animated LED Maleficent ($279), an officially licensed animatronic of the Sleeping Beauty villain.
- 8.5-foot Grave & Bones Giant-Sized LED Undead Horse ($249), a rearing horse skeleton.
- 7-foot Wicked Woods Animated LED Horrifying Hops ($199), a fanged rabbit zombie that can lunge at trick-or-treaters.
- 4.5-foot Grave & Bones Animated LED Cabernet Casualty ($199), a blonde skeleton that pops up from a wine barrel.
- 4.5-foot Grave & Bones Color Changing LED Groundbreaker ($199), an oversized skeleton torso that’s meant to look like it’s bursting out of the earth.
- 6.5-foot Wicked Woods Animated LED Snarling Snowman ($199) with a glowing face and moving arms.
- 6-foot Halloween Classics Animated LED Neon Nightmare ($179), a scary clown with motion-activated audio and an outfit that glows under blacklight. NOTE: there are two options for this, one in all red and another multi-colored.
- 6-foot Halloween Classics Animated LED Checkmate Chuckles ($179), another motion-activated clown with a winding jack-in-the-box.
- 6.5-foot Wicked Woods LED Pumpkin Vine Creature ($129), a gnarled scarecrow-like monster with posable arms.
- 5.5-foot Grave & Bones LED Skeleton Pony ($129) with glowing red eyes.
Notably absent from the drop is “Skelly,” the viral 12-foot-tall skeleton that Home Depot has sold every year since 2020.
If you want your own Skelly, you’re going to have to be patient as Home Depot admits the popular decoration will return in stores and online later this year.
If you’re wondering when you can get the rest of your Halloween decor, Home Depot typically releases its full Halloween collection in mid-July, though last year it arrived in early August.
They’ve already teased several new additions to its 2026 lineup including a giant mummy, skeleton pirates, a decaying velociraptor, and an app-controlled version of Skelly: