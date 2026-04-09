Skelly Season Comes Early with Home Depot’s Halfway Halloween Sale 👻

Attention all horror fans!!!! Halloween is SIX MONTHS AWAY and Home Depot is celebrating with the resurrection of their annual Halfway to Halloween sale:

Shoppers can check out a selection of Home Depot’s popular Halloween decorations while supplies last.

NOTE: all items have a limit of one per order.

This year’s Halfway to Halloween drop includes 14 props - some new for 2026 and some returning spooky hits:

Notably absent from the drop is “Skelly,” the viral 12-foot-tall skeleton that Home Depot has sold every year since 2020.

If you want your own Skelly, you’re going to have to be patient as Home Depot admits the popular decoration will return in stores and online later this year.

If you’re wondering when you can get the rest of your Halloween decor, Home Depot typically releases its full Halloween collection in mid-July, though last year it arrived in early August.

They’ve already teased several new additions to its 2026 lineup including a giant mummy, skeleton pirates, a decaying velociraptor, and an app-controlled version of Skelly: