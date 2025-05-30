Entertainment

Skittles: Without The Color Additive

Lime is back FILE PHOTO: Skittles is swapping out green apple for lime in new packs released this fall. (Ekaterina79/Getty Images)

Skittles consumers in the US may notice a subtle change in the candy: Mars has removed a color additive linked to health concerns.

Titanium dioxide was banned in the European Union in 2022 but remains permitted in the US. The company has contested the health risk claims. But Mars said it nevertheless stopped using the ingredient in US production before the end of last year.

Titanium dioxide, which makes foods look shinier and more colorful, was among the food additives called out in the White House’s “Make America Healthy Again” report as a health concern. Mars did not say whether the appearance of Skittles will be changed.

