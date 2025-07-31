“Sloppers” Are People Who Can’t Do Anything Without Asking A.I.

Remember that one kid in school who couldn’t go on a field trip without calling Mom first?Yeah — they’ve grown up… and now they’re asking ChatGPT instead.

There’s a new buzzword floating around the Internet, and it’s lowkey hilarious: “Sloppers.”

A Slopper is someone who relies on A.I. — especially ChatGPT — for everything. And we mean everything. What to eat. What to say on a first date. What kind of socks to wear. 💀

One guy on TikTok even told a story about a first date where the girl pulled out her phone and asked ChatGPT what she should order. 🫠He ghosted her. (Smart man.)

The name “Slopper” comes from A.I. slop — aka that weird, generic, sometimes garbled content that floods your feed or makes you question reality. Basically, it’s like asking a robot to be your life coach… but the robot’s been up for 72 hours and trained on expired Reddit threads.

But wait — people are already debating better names for this A.I. addiction:

Botlicker 😭

😭 Second-hand thinker 😬

😬 Or the classic… Chronically Online

Hey, no shame in asking for help… but if you’re using ChatGPT to figure out how to break up with your situationship or pick a pizza topping…You might be a Slopper. 😅