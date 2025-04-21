Snoop Dogg covers Tom Petty to break up with smoking weed

Just when you thought Snoop Dogg’s love affair with smoking weed was an eternal flame, the man goes and drops a music video on 4/20 - a new reimagining of Tom Petty’s “Last Dance with Mary Jane.”

It had already been reported that The Doggfather, the Sultan of Smoke, the Snoop D-O-Double-G himself, was covering the Tom Petty classic, but what came as a shock is that the track lays out like a breakup letter with his favorite past-time.

We see Snoop looking reflective, seemingly saying goodbye to a tumultuous relationship. The lyrics, originally penned by Petty, take on a whole new meaning when sung by Snoop. “Last dance with Mary Jane / One more time to kill the pain...” Hits different, doesn’t it? It feels like Snoop’s looking back at his long history with weed, the highs and lows, and maybe, just maybe, deciding it’s time to move on.

Or maybe not. The entire video plays like a fever dream Snoop had while glazed over in the aftermath of some bubonic chronic and a handful of mushrooms.

DISCLAIMER: Lots of cursing, and NSFW images throughout the video - watcher beware!

Is Snoop really hanging up his crown as the King of Cannabis Culture? Is this the follow-up to his infamous “giving up smoke” announcement that turned out to be an ad for a smokeless fire pit? The man loves a good publicity stunt, let’s be real.

We do have to acknowledge that this is Snoop Dogg we’re talking about. The man who smoked on stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The man whose entire brand is practically built on a foundation of green. This could just be another clever marketing ploy, a way to get us all talking while he quietly prepares his next cannabis venture.

Whatever the truth is, the video is undeniably fun. It’s Snoop reflecting on a huge part of his identity, using a legendary rock song to frame his narrative. Whether it’s a genuine farewell or just another puff of smoke and mirrors, it’s got everyone buzzing.

