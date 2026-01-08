Some national sportscasters are picking Jags to go to the Super Bowl. Really!

It looks like the Jags aren’t flying under the radar anymore.

There are national sportscasters who are picking them to go to the Super Bowl. One even says they’ll win it!

Yeah, our “smaller market” team may just surprise everybody... you listening, Sean Payton?

Let’s go to the tape... first up, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith:

Ok, next up we go to Pete Prisco of CBS Sports. Now, Pete used to be a beat reporter covering the Jags so he might be a little biased but so what.

Wow! He thinks the Jags will win it all! Is it time to schedule the parade? Before you answer no, there is just one more thing.

The Simpsons have predicted it for this year.

Ok, they predicted it for 2025, which means the 2025 season.

It has to be true!

When is the parade, Mayor Deegan?