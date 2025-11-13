Entertainment

Spotify Is Bringing Music Videos to Premium Subscribers!

By Cait
Remember back in the day when artists made music videos for ALL of their songs in hopes it would play on TV channels like MTV and CMT Countdown?

I remember getting ready for school every morning and watching music videos to my favorite songs, hoping I’d get the chance to act in one!

Well, thanks to Spotify, music videos are making a comeback.

By the end of the year, Spotify will start rolling out music videos for their premium subscribers.

“We are pleased that this deal offers indie publishers the chance to enter into direct deals with Spotify in regard to audiovisual streaming functionality on the platform alongside the recently announced larger publishing companies,” says David Israelite, president and CEO, of National Music Publishers’ Association. “This new income stream reflects the growing value of songs as digital platforms offer new capabilities to consumers.”

