St. Augustine in Florida Tops Ranking of World’s Most Charming Old Towns

Tourlane, a leading online specialist for customized travel planning, has identified the most charming old towns across five global regions. This comprehensive analysis highlights destinations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East & North Africa, all boasting remarkable historic centers, including numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

To help travelers discover exceptional destinations, Tourlane conducted a study, researching 65 cities and their historical centers worldwide, evaluating them based on age, the cost of a guided tour as well as their appeal for pedestrians and popularity as a photo spot on social media.

“It’s the narrow alleys, the bustling squares, and the historic buildings that let travelers step directly into centuries of history and culture,” said Roman Karin, Head of Travel Experience at Tourlane. “Best of all, most old towns are compact and remarkably pedestrian-friendly – perfect to explore the city on foot.”

The goal of this study is to inspire travelers and guide them to discover the most charming old towns, each promising truly impressive experiences.

Discover the top 3 most charming old towns in the United States, Latin America and Europe, based on an evaluation of selected factors.

Rank United States of America Latin America Europe 1 St. Augustine, Florida Cartagena, Colombia Krakow, Poland 2 Charleston, South Carolina Oaxaca, México Naples, Italy 3 New Orleans, Louisiana Salvador da Bahia, Brazil Regensburg, Germany

Discover St. Augustine: The Oldest City in the USAFounded: 1565 | Guided Tour: approx. $35 | Perfectly walkable, 100/100 points

As the oldest continuously inhabited city in the United States, St. Augustine is still shaped by the colonial buildings of Spanish settlers and the mighty walls of the Castillo de San Marcos. For those eager to dive deeper, guided city tours are available for around $35.

Roman Karin: “What truly sets St. Augustine apart in the United States is its walkable old town, surrounded by the sea and tides. Here, history, not traffic, defines the experience, inviting you to explore every charming corner on foot. It’s an essential and unforgettable stop on your Florida road trip.”

Further details on the methodology and all rankings can be found here: tourlane.com/the-world-most-charming-old-towns