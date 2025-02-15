Starbucks to return to Downtown Jacksonville

After more than a decade, Starbucks is returning to Downtown Jacksonville. The Urban Division, a local real estate company, announced the return of the national chain on social media Wednesday.

It will be located on the ground floor of the Bank of America Tower on North Laura Street.

“Our team was engaged by property owners along Laura Street to activate the street with retail. Starbucks is a welcomed addition to downtown and compliments that strategy,” Matthew Clark with The Urban Division said in a statement to Action News Jax. Clark said the layout of the shop is currently being finalized. It is expected to be a while before Starbucks opens.