Stranger Things revived the ‘Peanut Butter Bopper’; here are some more snacks we need back

Stranger Things has done it again.

First, they shot Kate Bush back up the charts, and now they’ve resurrected a holy grail of the snack aisle: Nature Valley’s Fudge Chip Peanut Butter Boppers.

Seeing them on screen didn’t just unlock a core memory for me; it reopened some old wounds. It got me thinking about the absolute legends of the lunchbox that we’ve lost over the years.

If the Bopper can have a cultural moment in 2025, why can’t we get justice for the rest of them? I’m breaking down the top discontinued snacks that need an immediate comeback in the video below.

