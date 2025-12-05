Stranger Things revived the ‘Peanut Butter Bopper’; here are some more snacks we need back

Stranger Things has done it again.

First, they shot Kate Bush back up the charts, and now they’ve resurrected a holy grail of the snack aisle: Nature Valley’s Fudge Chip Peanut Butter Boppers.

dude i’ve looked ALL OVER i cannot find any peanut butter boppers. quite literally sold out everywhere. WHO IS TAKING ALL OF THEM. https://t.co/g8AzX3C9rc pic.twitter.com/gj31K0VDgo — em ✮ (@iluvthnderboltz) December 4, 2025

Seeing them on screen didn’t just unlock a core memory for me; it reopened some old wounds. It got me thinking about the absolute legends of the lunchbox that we’ve lost over the years.

If the Bopper can have a cultural moment in 2025, why can’t we get justice for the rest of them? I’m breaking down the top discontinued snacks that need an immediate comeback in the video below.