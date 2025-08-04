STUDY: These States Are Most Likely to Cheat… And NY Is #1?!

So it turns out some states are more likely to breed cheaters than others — and according to a brand new study, New York is leading the pack of love rats. 🐍💔
Researchers over at Kalon decided to dig into the Google Keyword Planner (you know, where people type things they think no one sees 👀) and analyzed search terms related to:
- Cheating
- Manipulation
- Affair websites
Yikes.
They gave each state a “Cheating Search Score” based on how wild the search history was, and New York came out on top — with search activity about affairs 29% higher than average. That’s a lot of secret tabs and cleared browser histories.
💣 The Top 10 States Most Likely to Engage in Infidelity:
- New York 🗽
- Alaska ❄️
- Nevada 🎰
- Wyoming 🤠
- Hawaii 🌺
- Vermont 🍁
- Rhode Island ⚓
- Georgia 🍑
- California 🌴
- Oregon 🌲
Notice how Florida didn’t make the list? That’s because everyone in Florida is 100% loyal(Just trust me). The least sketchy state award goes to… Mississippi, which had the lowest numbers across the board. Also keeping it (mostly) faithful: Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, and West Virginia.
So what do you think — is your state on the list? Are people really more likely to cheat based on where they live? Or do some folks just need to clear their search history better? 😅
Drop your thoughts in the comments 👇