STUDY: These States Are Most Likely to Cheat… And NY Is #1?!

By Dex & Barbie T
(Leon Neal/Getty Images)
So it turns out some states are more likely to breed cheaters than others — and according to a brand new study, New York is leading the pack of love rats. 🐍💔

Researchers over at Kalon decided to dig into the Google Keyword Planner (you know, where people type things they think no one sees 👀) and analyzed search terms related to:

  • Cheating
  • Manipulation
  • Affair websites

Yikes.

They gave each state a “Cheating Search Score” based on how wild the search history was, and New York came out on top — with search activity about affairs 29% higher than average. That’s a lot of secret tabs and cleared browser histories.

💣 The Top 10 States Most Likely to Engage in Infidelity:

  1. New York 🗽
  2. Alaska ❄️
  3. Nevada 🎰
  4. Wyoming 🤠
  5. Hawaii 🌺
  6. Vermont 🍁
  7. Rhode Island
  8. Georgia 🍑
  9. California 🌴
  10. Oregon 🌲

Notice how Florida didn’t make the list? That’s because everyone in Florida is 100% loyal(Just trust me). The least sketchy state award goes to… Mississippi, which had the lowest numbers across the board. Also keeping it (mostly) faithful: Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

So what do you think — is your state on the list? Are people really more likely to cheat based on where they live? Or do some folks just need to clear their search history better? 😅

Drop your thoughts in the comments 👇

