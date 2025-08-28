Styx bassist Chuck Panozzo is selling his slice of Florida paradise; let’s look inside!

If you’ve ever dreamed of living like a rock star, now’s your chance to grab a piece of paradise with a legendary pedigree. Styx bassist and co-founder Chuck Panozzo has put his beautiful waterfront home in Wilton Manors, Florida, on the market.

Styx rocker Chuck Panozzo asks $1.75M for his ‘personal sanctuary’ in Florida — replete with resort-style perks https://t.co/QwXcoyJUaR pic.twitter.com/k585avr2l3 — New York Post (@nypost) August 8, 2025

The price tag to live in this rock and roll oasis? A cool $1.75 million. The home, located in a quiet Fort Lauderdale suburb, is a stunning example of modern luxury and looks like the perfect place to escape after a long tour.

0 of 21 Styx bassist Chuck Panozzo is selling his slice of Florida paradise (Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale Inc. and BeachesMLS, Inc) Styx bassist Chuck Panozzo is selling his slice of Florida paradise (Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale Inc. and BeachesMLS, Inc) Styx bassist Chuck Panozzo is selling his slice of Florida paradise (Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale Inc. and BeachesMLS, Inc) Styx bassist Chuck Panozzo is selling his slice of Florida paradise (Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale Inc. and BeachesMLS, Inc) Styx bassist Chuck Panozzo is selling his slice of Florida paradise (Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale Inc. and BeachesMLS, Inc) Styx bassist Chuck Panozzo is selling his slice of Florida paradise (Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale Inc. and BeachesMLS, Inc) Styx bassist Chuck Panozzo is selling his slice of Florida paradise (Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale Inc. and BeachesMLS, Inc) Styx bassist Chuck Panozzo is selling his slice of Florida paradise (Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale Inc. and BeachesMLS, Inc) Styx bassist Chuck Panozzo is selling his slice of Florida paradise (Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale Inc. and BeachesMLS, Inc) Styx bassist Chuck Panozzo is selling his slice of Florida paradise (Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale Inc. and BeachesMLS, Inc) Styx bassist Chuck Panozzo is selling his slice of Florida paradise (©2025 BLUE OCEAN PHOTOGRAPHY/Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale Inc. and BeachesMLS, Inc) Styx bassist Chuck Panozzo is selling his slice of Florida paradise (©2025 BLUE OCEAN PHOTOGRAPHY/Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale Inc. and BeachesMLS, Inc) Styx bassist Chuck Panozzo is selling his slice of Florida paradise (©2025 BLUE OCEAN PHOTOGRAPHY/Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale Inc. and BeachesMLS, Inc) Styx bassist Chuck Panozzo is selling his slice of Florida paradise (©2025 BLUE OCEAN PHOTOGRAPHY/Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale Inc. and BeachesMLS, Inc) Styx bassist Chuck Panozzo is selling his slice of Florida paradise (Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale Inc. and BeachesMLS, Inc) Styx bassist Chuck Panozzo is selling his slice of Florida paradise (Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale Inc. and BeachesMLS, Inc) Styx bassist Chuck Panozzo is selling his slice of Florida paradise (Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale Inc. and BeachesMLS, Inc) Styx bassist Chuck Panozzo is selling his slice of Florida paradise (Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale Inc. and BeachesMLS, Inc)

So, what does nearly two million dollars get you in the world of rock star real estate? This isn’t just any house; it’s a completely renovated four-bedroom, three-bathroom retreat built for entertaining. Inside, you’ll find an open-concept living space with a gourmet kitchen featuring high-end appliances. On the outside there’s a saltwater pool, a tiki hut, and lush tropical landscaping. It’s basically a private resort tailor-made for “The Grand Illusion” of living your best life.

If you’ve got “Too Much Time on Your Hands” and a desire to live in a beautiful home once owned by a rock legend, this might be the sign you’ve been waiting for. This is truly one of “The Best of Times” for a buyer looking for a unique property. For more information or to schedule a viewing, interested parties can contact ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

©2025 Cox Media Group