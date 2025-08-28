Styx bassist Chuck Panozzo is selling his slice of Florida paradise; let’s look inside!
ByAaron on 96.9 The Eagle
If you’ve ever dreamed of living like a rock star, now’s your chance to grab a piece of paradise with a legendary pedigree. Styx bassist and co-founder Chuck Panozzo has put his beautiful waterfront home in Wilton Manors, Florida, on the market.
The price tag to live in this rock and roll oasis? A cool $1.75 million. The home, located in a quiet Fort Lauderdale suburb, is a stunning example of modern luxury and looks like the perfect place to escape after a long tour.
So, what does nearly two million dollars get you in the world of rock star real estate? This isn’t just any house; it’s a completely renovated four-bedroom, three-bathroom retreat built for entertaining. Inside, you’ll find an open-concept living space with a gourmet kitchen featuring high-end appliances. On the outside there’s a saltwater pool, a tiki hut, and lush tropical landscaping. It’s basically a private resort tailor-made for “The Grand Illusion” of living your best life.
If you’ve got “Too Much Time on Your Hands” and a desire to live in a beautiful home once owned by a rock legend, this might be the sign you’ve been waiting for. This is truly one of “The Best of Times” for a buyer looking for a unique property. For more information or to schedule a viewing, interested parties can contact ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.