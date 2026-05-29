Summertime Family Fun Awaits You at Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Now that summer vacation has started for Duval County students the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens are introducing a new way for families to enjoy the zoo and save money.

Introducing the Endless Summer Pass and this will give guests of the zoo unlimited visits from June 1st - September 30, after purchasing a single-day admission ticket.

The perks of this includes access to the zoo animals, gardens, play areas, and Splash Ground. However, some attractions and discounts are excluded.

Zoo officials said this will assist families to get out more often during the summertime while supporting zoo activities.

For more info click here.