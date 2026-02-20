Sweet Comeback Alert — Thin Mints Frosty Is Back on Wendy’s Menu!

Girl Scout Cookie season has been underway since January — and now Wendy’s is making it even sweeter with the return of its Thin Mints Frosty:

The Thin Mints Frosty Swirl, which debuted last year, includes a Vanilla Frosty topped with cookie crumble sauce inspired by Thin Mints.

There’s a newcomer this year though: the Thin Mints Frosty Fusion, which features the same Vanilla Frosty base with cookie crumble sauce but this one is topped with crushed Thin Mints.

NOTE: Each option can also be customized with a Chocolate Frosty base.

Both creations hit Wendy’s menu ahead of National Girl Scouts Cookie Weekend (Feb 20-22) when more than 3,600 Wendy’s locations nationwide will host Girl Scout Cookie booths.

So, as you’re enjoying Wendy’s Thin Mint Frosty, don’t forget to stock up on your favorite Girl Scout Cookie! Maybe try the new cookie flavor this year, Exploremores, inspired by rocky road ice cream.