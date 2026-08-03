Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Just Got An Upgrade For A Limited Time!

If you needed another reason to make a Taco Bell run, the fast-food chain just gave you one with their new Pepper Jack Steak Nacho Fries, a limited-time menu item that takes its fan-favorite fries to the next level:

The new dish starts with Taco Bell’s signature seasoned Nacho Fries and piles on marinated steak, a blend of mozzarella, pepper jack, and cheddar cheeses, plus the chain’s new creamy Pepper Jack Sauce. Everything is finished with fresh pico de gallo for a little extra kick and freshness.

Not familiar with The Pepper Jack Sauce? Well, it has been making its way onto several new Taco Bell menu items this summer, including the recently introduced $3 Pepper Jack Steak Burritos. The sauce combines Monterey Jack cheese with jalapeño for a creamy, mildly spicy flavor that’s already becoming a fan favorite.

The new fries arrive as Taco Bell continues expanding its menu after announcing earlier this year that Nacho Fries would become a permanent menu item in 2026.

While the classic fries are here to stay, specialty versions like the Pepper Jack Steak Nacho Fries will only be available for a limited time, so fans won’t want to wait too long to try them.

In addition to the new loaded fries, Taco Bell has also rolled out a Strawberry Dream Refresca at participating Live Más Café locations and brought back several Crispy Chicken favorites as part of its latest summer menu refresh: