Thanksgiving 🦃: What’s Opened?

Forget an ingredient or just don’t want to cook at all? Not everything is closed Thanksgiving!

Grocery stores

Grocery stores like ALDI, Winn-Dixie, Walmart, Publix, Harvey’s, and Trader Joe’s will be closed on Thanksgiving.

However, Earth Fare will be open on Thanksgiving from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fresh Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

And Rowe’s IGA Supermarkets will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Some Whole Foods stores and Kroger stores will be open, but with reduced operations. Call your local store for hours.

Additionally, convenience stores like CVS and Walgreens will be open, many with reduced hours.

Customers are advised to check store locators for CVS and Walgreens for their local store.

Restaurants

For those who end up with one or more mishaps in the kitchen, or who don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, there are plenty of restaurants to choose from as an alternative.

A full list of 24 restaurants can be seen here, but some of the highlights include:

III Forks

Brunch at the Casa Marina Hotel

Fogo de Chão, Terra Gaucha, Texas de Brazil

The Capital Grille

Seasons 52

Joe’s Crab Shack

Metro Diner

Cracker Barrel

Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant

Copeland’s of New Orleans

Fast food options like McDonald’s, Starbucks, Wendy’s, and Burger King have store hours that vary by location.

All Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread, Chipotle, Taco Bell, Raising Cane’s, and Shake Shack stores are among the options closed on Thanksgiving.