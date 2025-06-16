These college kids from Athens, Georgia sound like classic rock legends!

Every now and then, the endless brain-rotting scroll on TikTok delivers a diamond in the rough. You’re mindlessly flipping through dance challenges and weird food trends, and then BAM! You hear something that makes you stop dead in your tracks. For me, that recently came in the form of a band of college grads from Athens, Georgia, who call themselves “The Gringos” and they absolutely shred.

I’m talking about stumbling upon their cover of Pink Floyd’s “Time” and my jaw just about hit the floor. The singer has this insane, throwback voice that channels the best of Rod Stewart, without just being a cheap imitation. He’s got the power, the theatricality, the whole shebang.

Then I kept digging and found their take on the Beatles “Don’t Let Me Down” and it was the same deal. These aren’t just kids messing around with covers; they’re channeling the epic energy of the ’70s and ’80s with a scary amount of authenticity.

Naturally, I had to look further. According to their bio, The Gringos are a group of recent grads from the University of Georgia who have been building a solid following in the legendary Athens music scene. While their classic rock covers are what pulled me in, they’ve also got original music out there that captures that same energetic vibe. You can find their stuff on their socials and YouTube, and it’s definitely worth checking out if you’re a fan of real, raw, rock and roll.

So, if you’re tired of the algorithm feeding you nonsense, do yourself a favor and look up The Gringos. It’s refreshing to see a young band paying homage to the greats while forging their own path. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to watch that “Time” cover for the 15th time.

