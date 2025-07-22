A Third of U.S. Workers Have Dated Their Boss

Turns out that Coldplay kiss cam scandal wasn’t just a one-off.

Remember that viral concert moment where a CEO and his head of HR were caught extra cozy on the big screen? It sparked rumors of an office affair — and now, a new study says… this is more common than you think.

According to Zety’s Modern Workplace Romance Report, 79% of U.S. workers have had a long-term office romance. But the wildest stat?👉 32% admitted to dating their boss or supervisor.

Yep. A third of workers out here locking lips with leadership.

Why so many cubicle crushes? The rise of remote and hybrid work is playing a big role. About 86% of respondents say it makes it way easier to sneak around and stay under the radar. Less awkward glances by the coffee machine, more flirty DMs with emojis and GIFs. (Which 94% say helps, by the way.)

Of course, that also leads to problems — 79% have sent the wrong flirty message to the wrong person. Yikes. Good luck living that one down in Teams.

But here’s the kicker: 91% of people say they’ve used flirting or charm to get ahead at work. Raise your hand if you’ve ever turned on the charm for that promotion… 👀

Look — the study doesn’t say all workplace flings are secret affairs or toxic messes. But next time you’re in the breakroom? Just know… someone might be way more “engaged” with their manager than you think.

