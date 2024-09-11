Entertainment

This day in Jacksonville’s rock history: The Beatles play the Gator Bowl in 1964

By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle
The Beatles, left to right, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon (1940 - 1980) arrive at London Airport February 6, 1964, after a trip to Paris.

'Now And Then': The Beatles announce plans to release last new song The Beatles, left to right, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon (1940 - 1980) arrive at London Airport February 6, 1964, after a trip to Paris. (Getty Images/Staff/Getty Images/Staff)

By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

It had been hours since hurricane Dora blew through the cityscape of Jacksonville Florida on September 10th, 1964, setting up a challenging backdrop for what was going to be the biggest rock show in the history of the city.

Image 1 of 5

Thanks to legendary Jacksonville radio station The Big Ape on AM 690, The Beatles were coming to town and expected to bring nearly 100,000 screaming fans with them to the Gator Bowl in downtown Jacksonville.

The show wouldn’t be without its controversies though. At the time in 1964, the Gator Bowl’s management had segregated seating, restrooms, and water fountains which caused the issue for the band. In the lead up to the show, the Beatles publicly said that they would refuse to play at a segregated venue, and insisted the concert was to be held in front of an integrated audience.

After prolonged talks, an agreement was finally made, and the British invasion was finally set to play in Duval.

A ticket stub from the Beatles show in Jacksonville Florida in 1964

By September of 1964 the Fab Four were already a pop & rock music force. The band was only 3 studio albums deep into their legendary run, but the single releases were constant chart toppers.

The setlist was chock full of rock tracks, and poppy toe-tappers:

  1. Twist and Shout
  2. You Can’t Do That
  3. All My Loving
  4. She Loves You
  5. Things We Said Today
  6. Roll Over Beethoven
  7. Can’t Buy Me Love
  8. If I Fell
  9. I Want to Hold Your Hand
  10. Boys
  11. A Hard Day’s Night
  12. Long Tall Sally

Ultimately, it was the energy and youthful rebelliousness that truly endeared the Beatles to our city, and our country.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Aaron Schachter

Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

Aaron is on the air with you for your morning commute Monday through Friday from 6am - 10am on the Eagle. Hopefully he can help you make your workday a breeze to get through with some awesome music!

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!