This is what it looks like to win ZZ Top tickets for life

Over the years different bands have tried their hand at cultivating large “fan club” followings. Even today, you’re able to score great merch, free tickets, and other cool memorabilia from certain bands in exchange for your email address.

Sometimes for the fans, a deal is too good to pass up - which is exactly what happened with Mike Flint of Columbus, Ohio.

Mike bought a lifetime membership to the ZZ Top Fan Club back in 1984. It cost $100, which must have seemed like a fortune at the time.

Mike bought a lifetime membership to the ZZ Top Fan Club back in 1984. It cost $100, which must have seemed like a fortune at the time.

The value was obvious to Mike though.

He’s now seen almost every single tour since then for FREE, and those tickets come with backstage passes, which turned out to be an amazing value.

The membership also included a satin tour jacket, bumper stickers, and a signed poster.

Mike is 61 years old now, but he has no plans to slow down.

As long as I have these benefits and I’m still kickin’, I’ll go see ‘em . . . I’ve never had an issue with the tickets not being there. It’s just been fabulous and unbelievable. — Mike Flint via Ultimate Classic Rock

Mike’s favorite show was from the “Eliminator Tour”, which actually was in 1983, so it must’ve inspired him to join the fan club the following year!

