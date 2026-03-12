Entertainment

This Mouth Watering 6-Figure Job From Wendy’s is Hard To Pass On

By Shawn Knight
A bacon burger from Wendy's. (Stacker/Stacker)
Picture this....

Walking into your favorite fast food restaurant, place your order off the menu and BOOM! You’re enjoying enjoy a nice meal.

Now imaging you doing the same thing except getting PAID to do so!

Now that I have your undivided attention, Wendy’s is giving one lucky individual the opportunity of a lifetime by becoming their CHIEF TASTING OFFICER.

The qualifications for this remote job is pretty simple as all you need are

  • A mouth
  • A pulse
  • Oh, and an opinion

You will be responsible for eating Wendy’s, create content and even appear in ads not to mention you will be paid a salary of $100,000!!

What do you need to do?

  • Upload a video showing them why you are perfect for the job
  • Extra points if you have Wendy’s products in the video
  • Also, be creative

For more information and to apply click here.

