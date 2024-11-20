This "pizza health hack" is a huge sign that you need to eat better pizza

I’d hardly describe what you’re about to watch as a “health hack”, but I don’t make the rules on the internet, I just mock them.
Over on TikTok there’s a woman who goes by MomTimeOnaDime, who describes her account as “Thrifting mom of 4 with all the hacks, tips, tricks, and hauls”
One of her videos has gone viral for her method of removing grease from a pizza she ordered. Some people call this brilliantly simple, some commenters called it simply dumb. You decide whether this is a hack, or nonsense:
She says back in college she learned a pizza hack. Right after it’s delivered, flip the box upside down and drop it on the floor. It makes a lot of the grease stick to the top of the box.
Okay...fine, I guess...
But if you drop a pizza upside down as soon as its delivered and the cheese isn’t also stuck to the top of the box, you should take that as a sign to order better pizza. Real mozzarella cheese that’s been baked in a pizza oven shouldn’t be firm or chewy like it is on that pie. A great pizza will have baked their mozz to the point where it’s a hybrid solid/liquid substance.
If your pizza’s cheese has the consistency of a Tempur-Pedic mattress, you need to stop and find a real pizza shop.