Thrills, Chills & Circus Skills: Experience Paranormal Cirque Specter 🎪

Things are getting spooky early this year at the Orange Park Mall:

This is not your typical circus!

Although you’ll still witness acrobats of the air, illusionists, and other elements familiar with the circus, this new show brings a twist of the most uninhibited fear that’ll transport attendees to a dark world inhabited by creatures with incredible circus art abilities.

NOTE: This performance contains adult language and mature themes so no one under 13 will be admitted into the show . Guests 13-17 must be accompanies by a parent/legal guardian.

Catch Paranormal Cirque Specter at the Orange Park Mall (JCPenney Parking Lot) from January 30 - February 2. See showtimes below:

Friday, January 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 31 at 6:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 1 at 5:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Monday, February 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online or by phone/text at 941.704.8572

NOTE: The on-site box office opens Tuesday, January 27 and will stay open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on non-show days.