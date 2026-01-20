Today is National Good Day Day for all who celebrate, thanks to Ice Cube...

Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day” was released on February 23rd, 1993... Almost 33 years ago. The song is about the perfect day through the eyes of Cube in South Central L.A. But did it actually happen? It turns out, the internet will uncover any mystery. Thanks to Donovan Strain, here are the clues that helped us figure out what the exact day was when Cube had his “Good Day”.

Yo! MTV Raps

1) “...went to short dogs house, they was watching Yo MTVRAPS...”

The show, originally hosted by Fab 5 Freddy and later on by Ed Lover & Doctor Dre (not that Dr. Dre), aired from August 1988 - August 1995.

Did you watch the game?

2) ”The Lakers beat the Super Sonics”

The dates when the Lakers beat the Super Sonics (now Oklahoma City Thunder) from August 1988 until the song was released in February 1993 are:

Nov. 11th, 1988: 114-103 Nov. 30th, 1988: 110-106 Apr. 4th, 1989: 115-97 Apr. 23rd, 1989: 121-117 Jan. 17th, 1990: 100-90 Feb. 28th, 1990: 112-107 Mar. 25th, 1990: 116-94 Apr. 17th, 1990: 102-101 Jan. 18th, 1991: 105-96 Mar. 24th, 1991: 113-96 Apr. 21st, 1991: 103-100 Jan. 20th, 1992: 116-110

Nice weather we’re having...

3) "No barkin’ from the dog, no smog "

There were only four of those dates when the Lakers beat the Super Sonics and there was no smog in L.A.:

Nov. 30th, 1988 Apr. 4th, 1989 Jan. 18th, 1991 Jan. 20th, 1992

If you owned a beeper, you might be on the wrong side of 40.

4) “Got a beep from Kim, and she can (enjoy my company) all night”

Fun Fact: Ice Cube married Kim on April 26, 1992 and they have four children together.

Beepers weren’t made available to the public until the 90’s, so that leaves only two dates:

Jan. 18th, 1991 Jan. 20th, 1992

“...the boys in the hood are always hard“

5) Ice Cube started his movie career around this time. He starred in John Singleton’s "Boyz in the hood" as “Doughboy”. He was on-set filming the movie in mid-late 1990 through early 1991...

Therefore, the only date where Ice Cube could’ve been free to play basketball, watch Yo! MTV Raps, gamble with his friends, and encounter his future babies’ mother would’ve been Jan. 20th, 1992. Otherwise known as National Good Day Day.

Today, as we celebrate the 34th annual iteration, ask yourself “What would be my ultimate ‘Good Day’”? Would you want to see your name on the Goodyear Blimp? Leave your comments below, or send us an “Open Mic” in our app!