Travis Kelce celebrates his birthday in Jacksonville with family movie night honoring Taylor Swift

NFL star Travis Kelce rang in his 36th birthday right here in Jacksonville, ahead of the Chiefs’ Monday Night Football game against the Jaguars. But instead of a big party, he kept it personal—joining mom Donna Kelce, her brother Don and his wife, Joan, at a local theater to watch Taylor Swift’s new film, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.

As seen in this Instagram post by The Kelce Brothers, the Kelce crew showed up to Cinemark Tinseltown in full Swiftie spirit, dressed in orange and teal to match Taylor’s latest era.

The film, tied to Swift’s new album Life of a Showgirl, played in theaters for just three days and pulled in over $33 million.