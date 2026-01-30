Two Mandarin High School alumni to play in Super Bowl LX

The First Coast will have a couple of familiar faces on football’s biggest stage.

Mandarin High School alumni, Terrell Jennings (#26 Running back) and DeMario “Pop” Douglas (#3 Wide Receiver) are headed to Super Bowl LX as AFC champions with the New England Patriots.

Jennings’ football journey began in Duval County, where he and Douglas first teamed up in Pop Warner before eventually winning a state championship together at Mandarin High School in 2018. What started as kids has now carried them to the pinnacle of the sport.

That same drive pushed Jennings to the college ranks, where he played a key role in Florida A&M’s 2023 SWAC Championship and Celebration Bowl victories.