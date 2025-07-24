Entertainment

Uber Rolls Out New Features Just for Women

By Dex & Barbie T
Uber
Uber’s latest update is giving women more control over their ride experience — and it’s rolling out in the U.S. for the very first time.

They’re calling it “Women Preferences,” and it gives female riders the option to match with women drivers — either on demand or in advance.

The pilot program is launching in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Detroit over the next few weeks. Riders can:

  • ✅ Request women drivers for immediate rides
  • 📅 Pre-book rides specifically with a woman driver using Uber Reserve
  • ⚙️ Even toggle a “Women Driver Preference” in the app settings — not guaranteed, but it boosts the odds

And it’s not just for riders — female drivers will also be able to choose to pick up women only, including during late-night shifts and peak hours when safety is a bigger concern.

Uber says the new feature is based on feedback from women worldwide. It first launched in Saudi Arabia in 2019 and is already live in places like France, Canada, and Mexico.

“When we make our platform better for women, we make it better for everyone,” said Uber VP Camiel Irving.

No word yet on when Jacksonville will get the update — but fingers crossed it’s coming soon.

